Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen wants everyone, including the media, to dial it down a bit when it comes to floating up stories about wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

It can be remembered that Diggs recently trended when he missed the first day of the mandatory minicamp. For Josh Allen, it was a non-issue, but many Bills and NFL fans see it in a different light, with some speculating that it had something to do with a rift in his relationship with the quarterback and Buffalo's coaches.

“I love him. That's my guy,” Allen said of Diggs during a recent appearance on Bussin' With The Boys podcast. “The media has blown this so far out of proportion,” Allen continued. “We're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up for one day.”

Josh Allen would love to hear the end of the Stefon Diggs drama because there is none, to begin with.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They're still talking about it. Let it go.”

The Bills are coming off a great season in 2022, finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record to top the AFC East division for the third year in a row. However, they fell short in the NFL Playoffs, as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.

Buffalo needs Josh Allen and Diggs to have the perfect chemistry on the field. The Bills will go as far as where their high-powered offense takes them, and that factors a whole lot of Josh Allen and Stefon Digs.