Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has established himself in recent years as one of the NFL's elite wideouts. As such, Diggs tends to be matched up against the Bills' opposition's best cornerback on a weekly basis.

Recently, Diggs stopped by The Voncast with NFL legend Von Miller to discuss his thoughts on who he considers to be the best cornerbacks in the league.

Listing players in no particular order, Diggs named the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (his brother), Eagles' Darius Slay, Broncos' Patrick Surtain, Dolphins' Xavier Howard, Packers' Jaire Alexander, and the Saints' Marshon Lattimore as the best cornerbacks in the game.

Diggs' list will certainly raise some eyebrows. As with any positional group, there is of course no consensus on who the best cornerbacks in the NFL are. Some notable names left off of Diggs' list include the Ravens' Marven Humphrey, Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey, and the Jets' Sauce Gardner, among others.

The 29-year-old Stefon Diggs joined the Bills as part of a trade during the 2020 offseason after spending the first portion of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. During his Vikings' tenure, Diggs made headlines for the “Minneapolis Miracle” in 2018, catching a game-winning touchdown in a game against Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.

As for Diggs' Bills, Buffalo is looking to bounce back after a shocking loss to the New York Jets to open up the season despite an injury to Aaron Rodgers. Diggs led the team with 102 receiving yards in the loss.

The Bills will next take the field at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 17.