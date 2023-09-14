Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the subject of a hot mic gaffe by Bills reporter, Maddy Glab. Glab was heard saying the following prior to a Bills press conference Wednesday.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude's gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody,” via JPA Football.

Yikes: A #Bills reporter was talking trash about Stefon Diggs but didn’t realize the mics were still on and caught everything.. “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tel1IYjH4j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

Glab later issued an apology on social media. She said the comments were meant to be light-hearted, but were still a mistake.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

Stefon Diggs took to social media and posted a series of five tweets Thursday, sharing his own reaction and thoughts on the comments by Glab.

“The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order.”

The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 14, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The rest of Diggs' tweets in response said the following:

“The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field I'd never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her.”

“Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them.”

“We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize.”

“Time to lock back in… forward focused.”

Both sides have spoken, and Diggs is wisely setting his focus ahead on Buffalo's upcoming game versus the Las Vegas Raiders as the Bills strive to get their first win of the season.