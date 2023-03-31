Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is enjoying the NFL offseason, apparently. Diggs is preparing for another season as Josh Allen’s top target. Now, he showed off his athleticism in full display with a viral clip of him playing basketball. Watch for yourself.

Diggs was with NBA Skills Coach Chris Joseph Brickley in New York and showed off his impressive arsenal of basketball moves. Stefon Diggs did it all: Three-pointers, pull-up jumpers, turn-around fade-away, layups, and even a dunk at the end of the clip.

We have seen plenty of athletes try their hands at basketball, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf went viral for his skills in the past, including his slam dunk in the Celebrity Game.

Diggs is coming off another terrific season for the Bills. He caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 catches for 149 yards in the postseason despite another early exit in the playoffs.

The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins but then lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to miss the AFC Championship Game, and Diggs was not happy about that one bit.

Nonetheless, Diggs recorded his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and third since coming to Buffalo. Diggs should be the favorite option for Josh Allen once again in 2023 as they push for an AFC title.

If Diggs’ NFL game doesn’t pan out, he seems to have a decent amount of skills on the basketball court. Is Stefon Diggs the best basketball payer in the NFL? It is certainly worth a debate after seeing this clip.