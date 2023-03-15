A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Buffalo Bills did a little bit of financial gymnastics to create more space in their cap room, as the team restructured the contract of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN. By doing so, the Bills have added $5.4 million worth to their spending power in NFL Free Agency.

Stefon Diggs inked a four-year contract extension worth $96 million with the Bills back in 2022. This is also not the first time that the veteran wideout agreed to salary restructuring with the Bills, as the two sides did one before in 2021 when the team converted $11.7 million of his salary signing bonus.

The 29-year-old Diggs remains one of the most important assets of the Bills. In the 2022 NFL season, he recorded yet another 1,000-yard campaign, coming up with 1,429 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 108 receptions, which were both better than the numbers he posted a year prior despite playing a game fewer.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As it stands, Stefon Diggs will have a cap hit of $14.8 million in 2023 and $27.8 million in 2024. His cap hit in 2025 will be at $27.3 million, $28.4 million in 2026, and $22.5 million in 2027 — the final year of his current deal.

Stefon Diggs is still very much committed to helping end the Super Bowl drought in Buffalo. The Bills have come close to that goal in recent years, with his presence downfield and the emergence of Josh Allen as an elite NFL quarterback. Buffalo will once again be viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the 2023 NFL season, with its fans also hoping the team could use the cap space on a meaningful addition in NFL free agency