The Buffalo Bills have not made a lot of noise in free agency. Still, they have the potential to turn a lot of heads in the draft. Here we’ll look at the three best players for the Buffalo Bills to target with their 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick.

The Bills have emerged as an exciting team in the NFL with talented players such as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Of course, they also have a strong defense. However, despite reaching the postseason in the past four seasons, they have yet to make it to the Super Bowl. On the heels of a second consecutive divisional round exit, the Bills need to focus on reloading for the next season.

To build a stronger roster and contend for a championship, the Bills must do a few things. Of course, they must retain key players, address their few needs, and navigate the 2023 draft. Yes, the current group has done a good job of uncovering talent on draft weekend. Still, it will take a bit of effort to build a true title contender.

Luckily, the Bills will have selections in each of the first four rounds of the 2023 draft. Previous draft picks like Allen, Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary, Ed Oliver, Tre’Davious White, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and James Cook have been key contributors to the team’s success. By making smart picks in the draft, the Bills have the potential to further strengthen their roster. Some good rookies can really make them a serious contender for the championship in the upcoming season.

Now let’s look at the three best players for the Bills to target in the 2023 NFL Draft first-round.

3. Tyler Steen

Tyler Steen started playing at Vanderbilt for three years but transferred to Alabama for his last season. Standing 6’5 and weighing 315 pounds, he has the ideal size for a left tackle in the NFL. During his time at Alabama, he was a dependable pass blocker for Bryce Young. He also performed consistently as a run blocker. Steen has an impressive college football background, having started in 45 consecutive games and played against the toughest opponents. If the Bills pick him, he has the ability to start his professional career in a great team. We also expect he will first play as a guard before eventually transitioning to tackle.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Jack Campbell

We think maybe Jack Campbell would be a good choice in the first round. Right now, he has fallen to Day 2 in many mock drafts. However, we feel Campbell has great upside. Keep in mind that he has the same size as Tremaine Edmunds (6’5″ and 250 pounds), whom the Bills picked in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Campbell’s functional athleticism was a concern leading up to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine because it didn’t show up on his game film. That made him a candidate for later Day 2 discussions despite his size and production history. However, his performance at the combine was impressive. Remember that he clocked a 4.65 40-yard dash and also had a 37.5″ vertical jump. He recorded a 10’8″ broad jump, too, which caught people’s attention.

Although Campbell’s numbers are great, some may question why his athleticism doesn’t show up on his game film. Nonetheless, his verified testing, size profile, proven production, and leadership on the field make him an intriguing option. We still think he’ll fall to Day 2, but if all of the Bills’ first-round candidates get chosen, Campbell wouldn’t be a bad pick. Although he may not be a flashy rookie, he has the same characteristics that the Bills look for in a MIKE linebacker. That, of course, is a significant gap in their roster.

1. Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston has scored a touchdown in 4 straight games! He’s been a problem for defenses and no answer has been found!pic.twitter.com/85wDJ7gKGI — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) October 29, 2022

Quentin Johnston has been a frequently discussed prospect in the draft community for several months. Generally speaking, Johnston is seen as a promising prospect due to his height, weight (6’3″ and 208 pounds), and speed. Of course, he is also considered to have tremendous upside as he heads into the NFL. Additionally, Johnston is an impressive runner with the ball in his hands. He’s definitely considered one of the best prospects in his draft class in this regard.

Sure, the Bills have confidence in Gabe Davis, their starting X-receiver who will become a free agent in 2024. However, Davis appeared unprepared to be a full-time starter in the 2022 season following his impressive performance in the playoffs the previous year. On the other hand, Johnston possesses a similar size profile to Davis but is even more explosive after catching the ball. While Johnston requires some refinement, his potential is higher than that of Davis. Remember also that Davis is likely to demand a high salary due to his past production. Perhaps that means it would be wise for the Bills to seriously consider Johnston as a potential future X-receiver in their offense.