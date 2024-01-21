The Bills have received some good injury news on Taron Johnson, and some not so good news on Terrel Bernard.

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their huge playoff contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, and as is typically the case in the NFL, there are some big injuries that fans are keeping an eye on ahead of this game. The Bills defense is pretty beat up heading into this game, which makes the latest updates on Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard extremely important.

Johnson is easily Buffalo's best cornerback currently, but he was forced out of their Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers early with a head injury that ended up being a concussion. He has cleared the concussion protocol, though, meaning he should be able to suit up for this game. Bernard, on the other hand, hasn't practiced all week due to an ankle injury, and while he's a game-time decision, his status doesn't appear to be as positive as Johnson's.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Sources continue to be optimistic about Bills corner Taron Johnson (concussion protocol) playing today vs. Chiefs. ‘He's good,' one said. Johnson is a second-team All-Pro slot corner. LB Terrel Bernard has been shaping up as a game-time decision. Was DNP all week.”

Bills need all the help they can get on defense

Johnson and Bernard are both huge pieces of Buffalo's defense. With Tre'Davious White tearing his Achilles back in Week 4, Johnson was forced to take on the top cornerback duties for the Bills, and he ended up earning Second-Team All-Pro honors for his play. Bernard also took on a massive role this season after playing sparingly last year as a rookie, and has become a key piece at the center of the Bills defense.

Having Johnson will be a huge help, as Buffalo's secondary has been piecing things together as the injuries keep on piling up, but being without Bernard would be a huge loss. Bernard is going to try to do what he can to find his way on the field, but it looks like the Bills may want to prepare to play without their star linebacker against Patrick Mahomes and company.