The Buffalo Bills are just so clearly ahead of most teams in the league today. That fact was painfully obvious during their Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Against a battered Pittsburgh team, Josh Allen showcased his might, throwing beautiful spirals that exposed the Steelers’ soft defense.

Would you believe it, though, if someone said that Josh Allen was still mad even though the Bills won? The star quarterback admitted that he was a little… ticked off after their Week 5 win. Why? Well, it’s because according to Allen, he missed some easy passes during the game. Talk about dedication to the craft. (via Sports Illustrated)

“Honestly I felt like I missed a few throws; I was a little ticked off for a couple of the passes I had early on in the game,”

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Bills showed just how dominant Buffalo is when they’re hitting their stride. Josh Allen was masterful for the team, leading the offense to an efficient showing. He checked it down when it was needed, and then launched the long ball when there was an opportunity.

The Bills defense, on the other hand, did their job and then some. Against a struggling Pittsburgh offense, the D did what many expected them to do: nearly shut out their opponents. The Steelers could only muster up three points against one of the better defenses in the league this season.

Josh Allen and the Bills were the early favorites to win the Super Bowl this year. So far, that prediction is aging like fine wine. They’ve decimated weaker opponents, and pulled out wins over their presumed rivals. We’ll see how far this team can go in the postseason with all the hype around them.