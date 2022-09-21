Christmas is still a few months ahead, but Stefon Diggs already has plans for his Christmas card, and he wants Josh Allen to be a part of it.

“Like family. That’s my guy. I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it,” Diggs said of Allen on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”

That’s some high praise for Josh Allen. This is the duo’s third season together after Diggs was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Diggs led the NFL in yards in 2020 (1535), was 8th last season (1225), and is already 2nd this season (270) after putting up 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. Diggs also has 22 touchdowns in three years with Josh Allen and the Bills. The duo has been unstoppable, and they are only continuing their success in 2022 as the Bills look like a prime Super Bowl contender.

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen clearly have the chemistry off the field, which is evidently important for on-field chemistry as well. Diggs notes that it’s not automatic that a star quarterback and receiver will click right away, or at all. But Diggs has managed to click with Allen at an elite level.

Stefon Diggs will hope to stay with Josh Allen for a while and win a Super Bowl. Maybe they will grow old together, and I’m sure we’ll see a Christmas Card of the dynamic duo come December.