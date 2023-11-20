Temper flared between Bills' Dion Dawkins and Jets' Micheal Clemons after the game, as they got into each other's faces in the tunnel.

Things got a little heated in Sunday's showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. Even after the game, tempers were still flaring, at least for a couple of players in Buffalo linebacker Dion Dawkins and New York defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, who got into a bit of a scuffle in the tunnel.

#Jets DE Michael Clemons (#72) tried to go after #Bills LT Dion Dawkins (#73) in the tunnel following Sunday's game. (🎥 @OlivingstonTV)pic.twitter.com/FLoJsgvDFV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2023

Apparently, Dawkins and Clemons were already getting into it before the Bills-Jets game even ended and their animosity toward each continued following the contest, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

“The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty. #Bills got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance.”

Dawkins shared his thoughts on the altercation but did not exactly elaborate on what started it all. He made it clear, though, that he detests the Jets.

“I'm a humble guy,” Dawkins after the Bills' win, per ESPN. “I'm not a fan, man — I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is, and when we can run and pass and beat a team like that, cool. Thumbs up.”

In any case, Dawkins and the Bills got the last laugh in Week 11, as they completely destroyed the Jets in a 32-6 victory to snap a two-game losing skid and go back above .500, while also successfully avenging their Week 1 loss to New York.

The Bills, who improved to 6-5, have a tough assignment ahead, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting them in Week 12.