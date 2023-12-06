Despite facing domestic violence allegations, Von Miller will be available to play in Week 14 for the Bills

Not much has gone right for the Buffalo Bills this season, and they seemed to have taken another big hit when Von Miller was arrested in Dallas last week on domestic violence charges. The accusation was made by Miller's pregnant girlfriend, who has since downplayed the severity of the incident, making an already tough situation even more difficult for the NFL to handle.

Typically, these sorts of incidents could result in suspensions or placement on the commissioner's exempt list, but the recent comments made by Miller's girlfriend have made the situation tougher to gauge. General manager Brandon Beane offered an update on the situation by saying he didn't think that Miller would be placed on the exempt list, and that he is expecting him to be on the field in Week 14.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Bills GM Brandon Beane, meeting with reporters, says he does not anticipate Von Miller being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, based on his talks with the league office. Miller is available to play this week.”

Bills will get a huge boost if Von Miller plays in Week 14

It goes without saying that Miller's domestic violence situation is more important than his football status, but as of right now, it seems like the situation is under control and everyone involved is safe. And with the NFL not planning to impose any punishment on Miller right away, he should be good to suit up for Buffalo in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having Miller healthy and ready to go against the Chiefs in what is essentially a must-win game for the Bills is huge, and it looks like he is trending towards being able to play in this critical game. This situation is certainly fluid and could change at any moment, but the expectation right now is that Miller will be on the field with his teammates for their battle with Kansas City.