Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police after they secured his arrest warrant for domestic violence.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has turned himself in to authorities following his arrest warrant on domestic violence charges.

The Bills' Von Miller turned himself in to Glenn Heights, TX police on Thursday afternoon, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. Authorities later booked him at DeSoto Tri-City Jail. Miller posted bond and was released some time later.

Texas police investigation revealed Miller had a verbal argument with a pregnant woman at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. He reportedly assaulted the female victim, who he has been in an relationship with for seven years. She was one-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of the incident.

The woman slammed their apartment's office door during their argument. Her actions incensed Von Miller, who told her to get out of the office.

After she complied with Miller's request, she began packing her things. The Bills pass rusher then shoved her, stepped on her feet, and tried to record their argument with his phone.

Miller also reportedly pressed on the woman's neck after she fell into a chair. He also slammed her laptop onto the floor. Miller also pulled her hair and pressed her neck against their couch, per the affidavit.

The woman threatened to call authorities after the got up. She did just that after he left the premises. Texas police secured an arrest warrant on Thursday. The eight-time Pro Bowler eventually turned himself several hours later.

The Bills were on their bye week at the time of the incident. They are coming off a 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Will the Von Miller controversy produce more drama in the next several days? Stay tuned.