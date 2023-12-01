The girlfriend of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller downplayed her earlier call to 911 and claimed things were blown out of context.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller's recent arrest has taken on a new and surprising twist. Miller's accuser and pregnant girlfriend downplayed her earlier comments in a disturbing 911 call.

The woman cleared things up between her and Von Miller via a text message to Dallas, TX television station WFAA (via the New York Post's Michael Blinn) on Thursday.

“We're fine. Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous,” her text message read.

“No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad,” the woman added.

She also said she and the Bills' Von Miller had a “verbal disagreement” and “huge misunderstanding” earlier this week.

Von Miller's girlfriend made a disturbing call to 911 earlier

Her text messages are a stark contrast to her earlier 911 call.

“He pulled my hair out. I have, like, some blood on me – but not, like…yeah, I don't know,” she told a 911 operator.

An earlier version of the story described Von Miller flying into a rage after his pregnant girlfriend stormed into their apartment office on Wednesday.

Miller allegedly pushed her, stomped on her feet, pulled her hair and damaged her laptop during the heated confrontation inside their apartment.

Miller's girlfriend threatened to call police during his enraged fit. She reached out to authorities after he left their apartment. They filed an arrest warrant and took him into police custody on Thursday.

Texas police released Von Miller after he posted bond worth $5,000 several hours later. Assault is a third-degree felony in Texas. Guilty parties typically serve a two-to-ten-year prison sentence and pay a $10,000 fine.

Von Miller and his girlfriend have children together. They have been together for seven years. The woman was one-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of the incident, per ESPN.

Which version of the Von Miller controversy is accurate? The truth will eventually prevail in the next few days.