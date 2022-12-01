Published December 1, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes.

Via Alaina Getzenberg:

“The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games. The team’s hope is that he will be able to return this season.”

Not ideal for Buffalo by any means. GM Brandon Beane made it clear they do not want to Miller back and remain optimistic about a return by Week 17, counting Thursday’s game as the first one he’ll miss. Via Ian Rapoport:

“We’ve been assessing Von Miller this week and seeing how he is. We don’t want to rush him back. This gives us a chance to go ahead & count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run.”

Miller suffered a meniscus tear in Week 12 and thankfully steered clear of an ACL injury. On his podcast earlier in the week, he targeted a Week 14 return, but that won’t be happening.

“I do have some lateral meniscus damage and it’s going to have to be addressed,” Miller said on the podcast. “But I do feel like I can, you know, play through that, so I’m just gonna wait a little bit, and let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and, hopefully, right before the Jets game I will be back.”

The Bills face the New England Patriots tonight and sit at 8-3 on the season. What’s most important is having Miller healthy for a hopeful Super Bowl run.