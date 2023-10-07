It's officially Von Miller time.

After practicing twice this week, the star pass-rusher will make his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, as announced by the team Saturday.

We’ve activated Von Miller from Reserve/PUP. Tre’Davious White has been placed on IR. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8Q9KpKfq8j — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 7, 2023

Miller suffered a torn ACL in Week 12 of last season on Thanksgiving Weekend and after recovering, finally returned to the practice field on Wednesday. He was given a three-week window to be activated and appears to be healthy enough to suit up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miller was listed as questionable on Friday, but the 34-year-old hinted at his status for Week 5. Via NFL.com:

“I think that's a safe bet,” Von Miller added Friday when asked if he could play. “It's been a long road to recovery. Had two really good practices, had a really good practice today. I think it's a really safe bet that I'll be out there, for sure.”

This couldn't be a better time for Miller to come back. The Bills are riding a three-game winning streak and have scored a ridiculous 123 points during that span while allowing just 33. Needless to say, Buffalo is red-hot.

Most notably, their pass rush is thriving. The Bills lead the league in sacks with 16, tied with the Seahawks and Chargers. As we all know, Miller is an absolute nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and had eight sacks last year before the injury.

Kick-off vs. Jacksonville in the UK is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET. Bills Mafia is surely fired up to see Von Miller wreaking havoc again.