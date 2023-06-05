The Buffalo Bills have been busy throughout the 2023 NFL offseason, and their work isn't done yet. The Bills signed former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd on Monday morning, reuniting him on the defensive line with his old teammate Von Miller. After hearing the news, it's clear that Miller is in support of this deal.

Floyd broke out as a solid pass rusher during his time with the Rams, racking up at least nine sacks in each of his three seasons with the team. And of course, Miller and Floyd teamed up to help LA win Super Bowl 56 back in 2022, so it's safe to say they have some fond memories of playing with each other. With the deal being brought to light, Miller took to Twitter to share his hyped reaction to the news.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, Miller signed with the Bills in free agency, and put up eight sacks in just 11 games for his new team. Unfortunately, Miller ended up tearing his ACL on the Bills Thanksgiving day contest, and Buffalo was unable to replace his massive pass-rushing presence throughout the remainder of the season. Bringing in Floyd will help accomplish that.

The Bills clearly weren't happy with how they fared in the playoffs last season, and have been intent on shoring up their roster in every possible way to ensure that won't happen again. Miller and Floyd were dynamite with the Rams, and the hope is that history can repeat itself in Buffalo for the Bills with these two officially reunited.