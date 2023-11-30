Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has a warrant issued for his arrest after his longtime girlfriend accused him of assaulting her.

Von Miller's longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her in their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony, according to Smith.

The Bills are on a bye week after playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and Miller is from the Dallas suburbs, according to Smith.

Miller is a veteran player in his second season with the Bills after playing previously with the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos. It is unclear what Miller's status will be when the Bills return from the bye week, but players who are accused of domestic violence are often placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which means they do not play while the accusation is being investigated.

The Bills released a statement on the matter.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” the statement from the team reads.

There will undoubtedly be more details surfacing, but this is a big story for the Bills and the NFL as a whole, so it will be worth monitoring for further reports.