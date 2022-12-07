By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

Von Miller shared a positive message with Buffalo Bills fans after undergoing season-ending ACL surgery.

"Mentally I couldn't be in a better spot man…don't feel sorry for me…none of that stuff because I AM GOOD!" Von Miller in high spirits checking in with fans from the hospital 🙌pic.twitter.com/mssBRRQEBG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 7, 2022

“Bills Mafia what’s good? I’m good man, I’ll be right back man,” Miller said. “Mentally I couldn’t be in a better spot man… don’t feel sorry for me…none of that stuff because I AM GOOD! I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work, and how important that this means to me. I love you guys and I appreciate you guys. All love and respect. Don’t blink baby!”

