By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

There was some hope that Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller could return for the 2022 playoffs. But after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday, that won’t happen. Miller ultimately had an ACL repair as well and is now done for the season. Crushing blow. Via Joe Buscaglia:

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory, and he got an ACL repair. Out for the season.”

This is just awful news for Miller and the Bills. At first, it looked like he just had a meniscus tear and could possibly recover in time to help Buffalo make a Super Bowl run. However, things took a turn for the worst. Miller has been a game-changer for this team since arriving in the offseason, helping the defense concede just 17.4 points per game.

In 11 games, he’s collected 21 total tackles, eight sacks, and 18 solo tackles. Aside from Miller’s abilities on the field, he’s also a phenomenal leader and that’s already been echoed by lots of his teammates. The Bills are considered a serious contender come postseason time, but the absence of Miller could seriously hurt.

Von Miller had this to say on his podcast just last week:

“The news is not the best of news, but it’s definitely not the worst of news. It’s kinda like in the middle,” Miller said on “The Von Cast.”. “I didn’t tear my ACL; that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it’s going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that.”

Well, recent tests revealed differently. Best wishes to Miller in his recovery. Hopefully, others can step up in the defense.