With quarterback Josh Allen refusing to accept the idea of the Buffalo Bills being underdogs, and Von Miller making splash predictions, maybe a surprise postseason run is in store. It doesn’t hurt matters that Allen has a young weapon developing into his go-to third-down target.

According to Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com, tight end Dalton Kincaid “is an always-present easy button for Allen and he’ll need to get the Bills out of trouble at times this season. Defenses will key more in on Kincaid, who is a tough cover — especially on third down. His speed, burst, and hands make it nearly impossible for a safety to cover him 1-on-1.”

What kind of year will Bills TE Dalton Kincaid have?

Without Stefon Diggs on the outside, will Allen look more toward the middle? That approach certainly hasn’t hurt the offensive progress in Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes leaned more on Travis Kelce after the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Kincaid enters his second NFL season after hauling in 73 passes for 673 yards and two scores in 2023. The 6-4, 240-pound first-round pick (No. 25 overall) told democratandchronicle.com that he sees himself as just one of the targets for Allen.

“We have quite a bit of weapons on offense,” Kincaid said. “So I wouldn’t say that I’m the guy. The offense is just going to go through so many people this year that it’s gonna help everybody out. You know, we’re going to open everybody up and with Josh back there, he’s gonna get everybody the ball. So I think definitely a couple more targets this year, which will be nice, but our room looks good and the weapons we have on offense is pretty cool.”

Head coach Sean McDermott said Kincaid is earning his keep so far.

“Dalton’s been so good in so many ways,” McDermott. “His connection with Josh, his understanding of our offense, his understanding of NFL defenses, he’s gotten off to such a great start. And I know he the way he handled this off season and the spring. He didn’t stop, just in terms of his hunger to grow and get better.”

Where does Kincaid stand in NFL TE heirarchy?

Kincaid doesn't have league-wide respect. He ranks No. 13 on the Pro Football Focus tight end list for 2024.

Kincaid told billswire.com he feels like he’s growing in the offense.

“You know, knowing where I need to be and knowing the playbook a lot more,” Kincaid said. “I can look at the defense and see what they’re doing and understand their leverage.”

Also, he said he’s trying to lead this season.

“I’m trying to be more of a leader going into the second year because we’ve got a lot of new guys on the team,” Kincaid said. “I think it’s translated well. We did a lot together during OTAs and we just got a really good group of guys.

“I’m just out there to do my job and catch the ball when it’s thrown my way. You know our saying is ‘Everybody Eats’ on this offense, and everybody is going to eat.”