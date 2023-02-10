The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Yet it’s Damar Hamlin that will undeniably be the biggest story of this NFL season. The Buffalo Bills safety gave an inspiring speech at NFL Honors that gripped the audience and tugged on viewers’ heartstrings.

Check out Damar Hamlin’s epic speech below:

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

Damar Hamlin’s story has been nothing short of miraculous. To hear him put it in to words weeks after what felt like a football tragedy is all we could have hoped for.