The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Yet it’s Damar Hamlin that will undeniably be the biggest story of this NFL season. The Buffalo Bills safety gave an inspiring speech at NFL Honors that gripped the audience and tugged on viewers’ heartstrings.

Check out Damar Hamlin’s epic speech below:

Wow. Special, special moment at the NFL honors: The #Bills and #Bengals medical staff along with doctors from University of Cincinnati Medical Center are on stage…. And Damar Hamlin just walked out and is about to give a speech. Not a lot of dry eyes there… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s story has been nothing short of miraculous. To hear him put it in to words weeks after what felt like a football tragedy is all we could have hoped for.