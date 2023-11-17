The Bills play the Jets in a huge AFC East showdown, and we're here with a few bold Bills Week 11 predictions for this game.

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets in Week 11 in a do-or-die AFC East showdown. With five losses each, both team’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and the loser of this game may be going home in January. Witt those as the steaks for Bills-Jets II, let’s make some bold Bills Week 11 predictions.

In Week 1, Buffalo traveled to New York to open the season on Monday Night Football. The Bills started the game as favorites and four plays in their chances looked even better when Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers went out with an Achilles injury. However, Zach Wilson and the Jets defense rallied, thanks in large part to Josh Allen’s three interceptions — all to safety Jordan Whitehead — the home team won 22-16.

To say these two team’s seasons have been up and down since is an understatement. Both squads have been on a rollercoaster, which led to the Bills firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after an embarrassing Week 10 Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos. Now, Joe Brady will lead the offense in this must-win AFC East contest.

In the end, the team that picks up its sixth loss of the season is likely missing the playoffs, and the team that wins lives to fight another day. So, with this absolutely critical game coming up, here are our bold Bills Week 11 predictions.

The Bills defense sells out to stop the run and does

This may be less of a bold Bills Week 11 prediction and more of a necessary one, but the way to stop the Jets from a defensive perspective is simple. Go all-out to stop dangerous running back Breece Hall and dare Zach Wilson to beat you.

In Week 1, Hall dominated the Bills, and that was when the Buffalo defense was at full strength. Hall put up a staggering 127 yards on just 12 carries. And that was before stars like linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were on the shelf with injuries.

Sean McDermott’s group gave up 122 yards on the ground last week to the Broncos, which is a big reason they lost the game. If they do the same against the Jets, the results could be similar. The Bills D needs to completely sell out to stop the run in this game, and if Zach Wilson burns them deep to Garrett Wilson on a regular basis (which there is no evidence he can do), then they’ll just have to tip their cap to him.

The offense goes all out under Joe Brady

The Joe Brady era is here. For those not familiar, Brady was the boy genius passing game coordinator behind the LSU juggernaut in 2019 when he helped Joe Burrow win the Heisman Trophy while throwing to Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Brady came to the NFL with Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator, but the head coach fired him in his second season just slightly before he got canned. Brady, 34, was the Bills quarterbacks coach starting in 2022 before this latest battlefield promotion.

Will Brady be the long-term solution at OC for the Bills? It’s too early to know if he’s Mr. Right, but the bold Bills Week 11 prediction is that he’s Mr. Right Now against the Jets.

This is Brady’s opportunity to shine, so he will pull out every trick in the book to get this W. Bills fans will see runs and passes they haven’t seen in a long time, and maybe even a few fun trick plays in the mix, as well.

The Jets defense is no joke, so Brady will have to pull out all the stops. If he does it right, though, the results — at least this week could be incredible.

Bills 35, Jets 6

The last Bills-Jets game was wild and dramatic. This one will be a romp.

Our last bold Bills Week 11 prediction is that firing Dorsey is the kickstart this team needs to get them out of their funk and push them to a big win on Sunday.

Long-term, the weight of injuries, pressure, the last two drama-filled seasons, and bad team-building choices may ultimately catch up to Buffalo and knock them out of the 2023 NFL playoffs. However, for at least one glorious afternoon in Western New York, the team will wake up and go to town on their AFC East rival Jets.

Big games here for everyone on the offenses, so a bonus prediction is not only do the Bills win, but so do fantasy football teams led by the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Dalton Kincaid, and James Cook.