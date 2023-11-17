Two reeling AFC East rivals that badly need a win will clash when the New York Jets meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Something’s got to give when the New York Jets visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 on Sunday. The reeling AFC East rivals each badly needs a win to remain relevant in the playoff picture.

The Jets (4-5) have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak. Each defeat was against a mediocre opponent (Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders), making the losses all the more painful. With the first-place Miami Dolphins up next in a Black Friday matchup, this game against the Bills takes on even more importance for the Jets.

The Bill (5-5) have also lost two straight, including an inexcusable 24-22 defeat against the Denver Broncos last week. After starting the season 3-1, the Bills have lost five of seven games. And though their issues on offense are not nearly as bad as the Jets, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. Joe Brady will be calling plays for Josh Allen and Co. on Sunday.

That said, here are bold Jets predictions for their Week 11 matchup against the Bills.

Promised changes will fail to spark Jets’ dismal offense

Coach Robert Saleh promised changes on the offensive side of the ball for the Jets. But offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will continue to call plays and Zach Wilson is still the quarterback. So, it’s hard to imagine anything major being different Sunday.

The Jets released running back Michael Carter, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. But he was a third-string back who played primarily on third down, never distinguishing himself this season. That opens the door for explosive rookie Izzy Abanikanda to be active this week for the first time this season. Saleh, though, inferred that Abanikanda will have more of an impact on special teams than at running back.

But cutting Carter could mean more reps for Dalvin Cook, who's started slow but did run well last week against the Raiders, gaining 28 yards on four carries. Cook, who’s a distant second on the depth chart behind Breece Hall, likely will add Carter’s third-down snaps to his workload and, it says here, will make his biggest impact of the season this week against the Bills.

"His legs are alive, he's starting to see the field the way we know he can see the field. Getting him more of a role is definitely a priority." Robert Saleh on Dalvin Cook: pic.twitter.com/QvnLoozzMy — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 17, 2023

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert likely will jump C.J. Uzomah for playing time alongside Tyler Conklin. But that will have minimal effect on the offense.

These tweaks should help, as should New York's players-only meeting Tuesday, but unless there’s some major differences in the scheme, the Jets dismal offense will struggle again this week against the middle-of-the-road Bills defense.

The Jets will end drought, score offensive touchdown against Bills

Sparked by changes or not, the Jets will end their scoring drought and find the end zone this week. Unfortunately, it will be just one touchdown.

Of course, that’s not insignificant. The Jets haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in 11 quarters and 36 possessions. They’re 30th in the League in scoring and dead last in red zone touchdown percentage and third down conversions.

This prediction is contingent on Garrett Wilson playing this week. Whether he’s the one who scores or helps the offense move down the field, Wilson is the key cog to the Jets offense. And the Jets will completely fall flat if Wilson is out because of his elbow injury.

Garrett Wilson's status for Sunday is unclear, says Robert Saleh: "There's a couple hurdles he has to clear" pic.twitter.com/CipEzb6zGv — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 17, 2023

Motivated Josh Allen will have big game against elite Jets defense

Saleh called Bills QB Josh Allen “Superman” on Friday. Of course, Saleh also included Allen among other star quarterbacks the Jets defense “embarrassed” this season, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

Let’s just expect that Allen has not forgotten that comment nor his own four-turnover nightmare against the Jets in Week 1. And if Allen needed any more motivation this week, how about having his OC fired?

Sean McDermott's made it clear this week he's looking for a boost in energy and overall vibe from the #Bills offense. That might be most important to see from Josh Allen. "Just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there." pic.twitter.com/FGIAUSdJT8 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 17, 2023

The Jets defense is elite and has shown the ability to contain Allen and force him into big mistakes. But the way he moves around in the pocket and scrambles also gives the Jets fits.

It’s hard to imagine Allen not having a big game this week — think 2 passing TDs and one rushing — and certainly outplaying his counterpart, Zach Wilson.

Jets lose third straight, 24-16 to Bills

The Bills are in crisis mode, with Super Bowl aspirations slipping out of their grip. But they’re at home, playing a Jets team that simply can’t get out of its own way.

That should be a perfect tonic for the Bills woes.

Greg Zuerlein again will keep it close with his leg, but the Jets will lose their third straight game, 24-16 to the Bills.