The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey earlier this week; QB Josh Allen wishes he could've saved Dorsey from that fate.

On Tuesday, Ken Dorsey was relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott made the decision, but quarterback Josh Allen admitted he feels guilty for what happened.

“Without a doubt, and I take that very personally,” Allen responded when asked if he felt some measure of responsibility for Dorsey's firing, courtesy of NewYorkUpstate.com's Matt Parrino.

Allen continued, “It hurts a lot to see someone you care about go through a situation like that and to know that if I could have done more, if this offense could have done more, we wouldn’t have had to do something like that.”

The Bills seem to be stuck repeating the low part of the roller coaster ride that's been their 2023 season lately. After putting up point totals of 38, 37, and 48 in consecutive weeks earlier this season, the offense has officially hit a rut.

Something had to change in Buffalo

Buffalo has scored 20 or fewer points in three of its last six games, resulting in a 2-4 record. The team is now 5-5, and a campaign that started with title aspirations suddenly feels like it's going backwards.

In Allen's mind, the cause of the team's two-game losing streak and woes on offense in general is no big mystery.

“Turnover-wise it’s abysmal when we lose and there’s no secret to that. We’re not a broken offense, we’re not a broken team,” Allen contended, despite the OC losing his job this week.

“But the splits compared to when we win and when we lose are massive. Again, that’s on my shoulders. We’ve got to be better; I’ve got to be better.”

A revenge game against the New York Jets looms on Sunday. It's an opportunity for the Bills to get back over .500 and right some things on offense.

But if Allen extends his interception streak to seven games, or loses another fumble? The Bills' offense will continue to struggle.