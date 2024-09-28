For all the concerns about losing Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills offense has shown no signs of wear. Quarterback Josh Allen continues to improve year over year, and the 2024 NFL season has been no exception. One Baltimore defensive coach praised Allen in Dianna Russini's latest piece from The Athletic, comparing what he's doing to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s doing more at the line of scrimmage, breaking the huddle faster, seeing the game better and getting in and out. Handling the protections. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are probably the only other two quarterbacks doing that.”

As Russini highlighted, the Bills are 10-2 since the arrival of offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Buffalo is also balancing the offense with more running plays. No team has run the ball more than the Bills since Week 11 last season (34.6 carries per game). A balanced offense can stay on the field longer, extend drives, play more efficiently and wear down defenses.

Josh Allen, Bills growth under OC Joe Brady

Former Bills RB Damien Harris pointed out what made Brady a better fit for Allen's personality while on the Scoop City podcast.

“Josh is literally the world’s biggest, strongest, fastest, toddler. I swear, he’s so playful, he loves to joke, he loves to have a good time. He loves to be laid back,” Harris continued. “When you’re a guy who is that talented and can win you games at the level of Josh Allen can, if he wants it a little bit relaxed and a little loose, that’s kind of the wave you’ve got to ride. Because again you’re not talking about just your average quarterback, we’re talking about the MVP front runner this year. We’re talking about the best quarterback outside of Patrick Mahomes in the NFL right now. So if that’s what he wants, that’s what you’ve got to give him and that’s what Joe Brady is.”

Brady was brought on after the Bills fired OC Ken Dorsey who had the team 5-5 to start the season. Buffalo finished with an 11-6 record and the Bills are 3-0 to start the 2024 season.

“Joe Brady is as cool as the other side of the pillow,” Harris said. “He coached in LSU so he’s been with guys that have that superstar nature but he’s been a part of those cultures where it’s like man we just show up and we play ball.”

The Bills travel to Baltimore in Week 4 to play the Ravens during Sunday Night Football, seeking to keep their perfect record to start the season. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites.