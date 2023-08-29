The Buffalo Bills are reportedly releasing offensive lineman David Quessenberry, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

David Quessenberry started three games for Bills last season, it was his only season with the team. He spent the prior three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, while spending his rookie year with the Houston Texans, according to Pro Fooball Reference. Quessenberry did not start any NFL games until his third year in the league, which was the 2020 season, and his second season with the Titans. He was the full-time right tackle for Tennessee in 2021, before moving to the Bills for the 2022 season.

Now, Quessenberry will have to find a new home, likely as a depth offensive lineman.

Quessenberry was listed as the second string right tackle for the Bills behind Spencer Brown, who is going into his third year in the league. Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Connor McGovern and Dion Dawkins are listed as the remaining starters on the offensive line. Ryan Van Demark is the other backup tackle for the Bills. It will be interesting to see if Ryan Van Demark is on the team, because that likely would mean that he beat out Quessenberry for the swing tackle job.

The Bills are not known to have a great offensive line, but it has been good enough for Josh Allen to be a very productive player over the last couple of seasons. It will be interesting to see where Quessenberry lands, and if the Bills could have used him as depth throughout the season.