Will Von Miller be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane released a big injury update on Miller Saturday, per Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino.

“Brandon Beane says Von Miller is getting closer and things are trending up. He says the team will decide in a couple days whether to pull him off PUP. Sounds like they’re taking it down to the wire,” Parrino reported.

Bills: Von Miller's possible Week 1 return

Miller has been recovering from an ACL injury. The star linebacker previously left the door open for a Week 1 return, and said he'd return by Week 6 at the very latest. Those comments were made in late July, however. The Bills have much more certainty about the situation now, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Miller make a return early in the season.

Beane has also previously shared positive updates on Miller's return. The Bills have been hesitant to rule him out for Week 1. Given the fact that Miller is a veteran, the fact that the team is keeping the possibility of a Week 1 return alive is a great sign. It means Miller is making tremendous progress and should be able to play a key role for Buffalo's defense during the 2023 season.

Buffalo will lean on their defense in 2023. If the defense can step up and perform well, Josh Allen and the offense will take care of the rest. Buffalo has been one of the better teams in football over the past few years, but they want to make a legitimate Super Bowl run during the '23 campaign.