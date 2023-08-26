Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox returned for Saturday's NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears, per Alex Brasky. Knox has been dealing with a finger injury, so this is obviously a major update for Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense. He missed the Bills' previous preseason game but is back in action Saturday, meaning he will play in Week 1 of the regular season barring a setback.

Knox has emerged as a key part of the Bills' offensive attack. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl team in 2022 after reeling in 48 receptions for 517 yards. He also performed well in 2021, recording 49 receptions for 587 yards. Overall, he's totaled 15 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons.

Knox has earned the trust of Josh Allen. The Bills QB-TE duo may not be the best in football, but it is underrated and should receive more respect.

Bills heading into 2023

The Bills are looking to get healthy ahead of the 2023 regular season. For the most part, Buffalo is ready to roll as the NFL preseason winds down. This Dawson Knox injury update is certainly impactful to say the least.

Von Miller also has a chance to return for Week 1. If not, the Bills expect Miller to play at some point during the early portion of the regular season.

Buffalo has been one of the NFL's best teams over the past few seasons. However, their lack of success in the playoffs has led to criticism. Josh Allen and the Bills can silence the haters with a Super Bowl run this season. It will prove to be a challenge given how talented the AFC is, but the Bills feature an impressive enough roster to get the job done.