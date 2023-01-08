By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Throughout Sunday afternoon, one of the biggest storylines was how the Buffalo Bills would perform in their first game since seeing their teammate, safety Damar Hamlin, get taken to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills were able to win against the New England Patriots, capping off an emotional day where the love was felt from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., back to the hospital where Hamlin is staying in Cincinnati.

After the victory by Buffalo, Damar Hamlin made an announcement via Twitter, dropping t-shirts with the first phrase he spoke upon being able to talk to the doctors who are treating him:

We all won 🫶🏾. I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!https://t.co/YoDbBo6bzspic.twitter.com/BQ6HHv5woF — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

In the aftermath of the what happened Monday night, the emotions have been all over the place. We went from shock and sadness from seeing Hamlin needing CPR to be brought back to life, to on pins and needles hoping for good news about his condition, which remains critical at this point. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there were reports from Hamlin’s family that said he’s progressing well, but we were still waiting for that definitive sign that said he has a chance of pulling through and continuing life as a human being.

On Thursday, that news came from the doctors, when they said Hamlin is neurologically sound, and the first thing the second-year pro out of Pittsburgh asked was whether or not his team won.

The message gave the other Bills players, and the rest of us for that matter, a huge pickup after things look dire a few days ago.

To answer Hamlin’s question, yes his team won, and you’re also winning in the hearts of millions.