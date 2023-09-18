The Buffalo Bills rebounded from a horrific Week 1 loss to get a rousing Week 2 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. This was a major turnaround after the overtime loss to the New York Jets this week, and several Bills players had bounce-back games, including Josh Allen and Gabe Davis. However, there are some nits to pick, which is why Gregory Rousseau lands on the Bills’ duds list.

Buffalo studs

Josh Allen

The Bills lost to the Jets, even after Aaron Rodgers went out four plays in because Josh Allen turned the ball over four times. It was as simple as that.

In the Bills Week 2 matchup with the Raiders, Allen played smart and under control, which (unsurprisingly) led to a win. His final stat line was 31-of-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Those might not be MVP numbers like Allen is capable of putting up, but those are the type of numbers he needs for Buffalo to win games against lesser competition. Allen’s had more studly numbers in the past, but playing like a game manager is what made him a stud on Sunday.

Gabe Davis

Another big problem for Buffalo recently is that the team hasn’t found a legit second target after Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis had a huge game to end 2021 but didn’t perform in 2022.

An injury may have been part of his 2022 struggles, but he’s back healthy, and he looked great on Sunday. Davis was the Bills’ leading receiver with six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

If the WR can keep this up for the rest of the seasons, it will solve one of the team’s biggest problems and help Buffalo fulfill the potential many thought it had before the Jets debacle.

James Cook

Like Gabe Davis, James Cook was a little disappointing last season, and he didn’t do much to change the opinions about himself in Week 1.

In the Bills Week 2 clash with the Raiders, Cook balled out, rushing for 123 yards on 17 carries (7.2 yards per carry). Part of this was the young RB’s talent, part was offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey calling the right plays for him, and part was the right usage of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, who both got a touchdown while taking the goal line and up-the-middle carries to keep Cook fresh.

Hopefully, the Bills learned how to get the best out of Cook and the running game this week and will continue to maximize what the young runner does best moving forward.

Terrel Bernard

Buffalo didn’t do a good job replacing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who left during free agency this offseason. Terrel Bernard ultimately won the job next to Matt Milano, but he struggled against the Jets and had a big penalty early in the game.

This week Bernard also had a big play early in the game, but this time it was interception Jimmy Garoppolo to set the tone for the rest of the Bills Week 2 matchup with the Raiders.

Who knows if Bernard is exceeding expectations and improving on the job or if he just had a good game against a team with a new QB? Either way, Bernard was a stud this week, and he should get props for that.

Bills duds

Gregory Rousseau

There weren’t many Bills duds in the Week 2 win over the Raiders. But since this is studs and duds, not just studs, we have to identify one player who could have done better.

This may not be fair to Gregory Rousseau, but he is the dud here. Overall, the defensive end played well, putting up three tackles, a pass defended, and a tackle for a loss. However, Rousseau led a defensive line without a sack despite playing a very sack-able quarterback in Jimmy G.

This is a recurring problem for the Bills. Without Von Miller, Buffalo can’t seem to generate a legit pass rush. Rousseau didn’t take the QB down, nor did Leonard Floyd, Ed Oliver, AJ Epenesa, or any of the Bills defenders.

The franchise hopes Miller will be back soon and can help this situation. Whether he is or isn’t, though — and at 34, it’s not a lock — the Bills pass rushers need to do better. If they can’t get pressure and finish sacks, the team will have problems against the best teams they play moving forward.

At this point, the personnel is what it is, so it is now up to head coach Sean McDermott, who is now calling the defense, to figure out how to get the best out of Gregory Rousseau and company.