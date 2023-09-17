Given the context of the game, no player in the NFL played worse in Week 1 than Josh Allen. However, the Buffalo Bills quarterback shined in Week 2 in a 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. After the game, Allen said he wouldn’t have played as well this week if he didn’t play so poorly last week.

“I LOVE feeling how I felt last week. I really do, cause it makes the good feel that much better, you know? It forces us to be better and I wanna be the best I can be playing this game and being the best quarterback I can be for the Buffalo Bills.” Allen said Sunday after the big Buffalo win, per ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg. “So, I take the bad with the good. I understand it and I'm just trying to let it fuel me and use it to my benefit.”

That feeing last week came from Allen’s horrific performance vs. the New York Jets. Star QB Aaron Rodgers went off with a torn Achilles four plays into the game, and all the Bills signal-caller had to do was limit his mistakes and win the game.

Instead, Allen lost a fumble, threw three interceptions (all to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead), and lost the game in overtime.

In the Bills Week 2 tilt with the Raiders, the Buffalo QB played much better. Allen was an incredibly efficient 31-of-37 for 274 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. He also only ran three times for seven yards.

Josh Allen played within himself against the Raiders, and the team won. And while there will still be moments that Bills Mafia needs Allen to put on his Superman cape, this is how he needs to play most of the time from here on out.