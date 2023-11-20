Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp reportedly checked out fine on Monday after suffering a scary injury against the New York Jets.

Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp, who was taken off on a stretcher yesterday during the team's win against the New York Jets, had all negative tests today and checked out fine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It was reported that Taylor Rapp was resting at home yesterday after he was taken by an ambulance during the game, which signaled some good news, but it is good to hear that he checked out fine. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that Rapp did not have to be taken to the hospital for his injury as well.

This is Rapp's first season with the Bills after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. This year, Rapp has started two games for the Bills this year and played in 11 of them. Rapp's role with the Bills is smaller than what it was in his days with the Rams. However, with the Bills dealing with multiple injuries on defense, Sean McDermott's team would like to have Rapp available to use.

It is unknown how Rapp's injury will impact his playing time, but it will be worth monitoring the injury report and McDermott's comments this week ahead of a crucial game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills are in the wild card race in the AFC at 6-5 after the win over the Jets, but the schedule gets really tough coming up. After next week's game against the Eagles, the Bills will go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs before playing the Dallas Cowboys at home.

In the meantime, Rapp will try to recover and return to the field after a scary injury.