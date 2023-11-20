Bills defensive back Taylor Rapp suffered an upper-body injury in Week 11's game against the Jets at home.

Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp had a scary moment on the field during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, as he had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after sustaining an apparent neck injury in the second quarter.

However, fears of a serious injury for Rapp have been allayed after it was revealed by Bills head coach Sean McDermott that the defensive back did not have to be taken to the hospital (h/t Chris Brown of One Bills Live).

“McDermott: Taylor Rapp who was taken away from tonight’s game by ambulance is now resting at home.”

Rapp is playing in his first season with the Bills after a tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. He was taken by the Rams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft (61st overall) and signed a one-year deal worth $1.77 million with the Bills last March.

Hopefully for Rapp and the Bills, his injury is not serious enough to keep him sidelined for a significant amount of time. Given that he is already resting at home after being taken off the field by an ambulance, it appears that he will not need an injured reserve designation, though, no official word pertaining to that has been announced as of this writing.

As for the game, the Bills prevented a three-game losing streak by pounding out a 32-6 win over the Jets, thus successfully avenging their Week 1 loss to New York.

The Bills will have a tougher assignment ahead, though, with the Philadelphia Eagles scheduled to host Buffalo in Week 12.