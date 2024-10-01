With Week 4 officially in the books, the NFL has dished out a suspension to star Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller, who, according to Tom Pelissero, will miss the next four games due to a Personal Conduct Policy violation.

“Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today,” Pelissero wrote. “Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills' Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.”

After turning in arguably the worst season of his NFL career in 2023, Miller was off to a quick start in 2024, picking up three sacks in four games while playing just 35 percent of the team's snaps as a rotational rusher. While he may no longer be a true star player, his presence will be missed, as he did play a serious factor in the Bills' success so far this season.

But wait, the NFL wasn't done, as, per Pelissero once more, the Cleveland Browns got knocked for a suspension too, with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. heading to the list for a Personal Conduct violation too.

“The NFL also suspended Mike Hall Jr. of the Cleveland Browns five games without pay for violating the Personal Conduct Policy,” Tom Pelissero wrote on social media. “Hall Jr. has been on the Commissioner Exempt List. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, October 7, following the team's fifth game.”

Beginning the year on the Commissioner Exempt List in relation to an offseason incident, Hall Jr. has now retroactively worked through most of his suspension and could return to the field as soon as Week 6, when the Browns take on Jim Schwartz's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Even if the Browns have fared fine without Hall Jr., Schwartz does love to rotate his defensive linemen, so having an extra player in the trenches should help to make everyone just a bit better moving forward.