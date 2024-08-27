The Cleveland Browns are placing rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on the commissioner's exempt list, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, amid the NFL's ongoing investigation into his Aug. 13 arrest for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

Hall's fiance and mother of his child is accusing him of forcibly removing her from their home by dragging her by the feet to the end of the driveway, hitting her in the head with a baby bottle and pushing her against a door. She also claims he punched a hole in a bedroom door. The accuser also initially told police that Hall pointed a gun at her temple while saying, “I will f*****g end it all. I don't care.” She recanted that part of her statement a little more than a week later, claiming to have been “mistaken.”

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $10,000 bond following his arraignment. He is due back in court on Sept. 10, which would be two days after the Browns officially begin their 2024-25 NFL campaign.

Browns' Mike Hall Jr. was allegedly a victim of a past domestic violence incident

This is reportedly not the first incident to occur between the couple, as Hall's fiance was the one arrested after allegedly striking the former Ohio State star in the side of his head with a glass bottle, according to 3News WKYC's Lynna Lai. She was pregnant with their child at the time.

The woman was charged with domestic violence and assault, but the case was ultimately dismissed after Hall refused to be a witness for the prosecution. The most recent case remains under investigation by both police and the NFL. Because he is now on the exempt list, Mike Hall Jr. is not allowed to participate in football-related activities with the team. He also does not cost Cleveland a spot on its 53-man roster.

Hall rejoined the Browns following his arrest and competed in their preseason games. He was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was trending towards becoming an important contributor to their imposing defense. That is obviously not a possibility at the moment, and may not be at any point this season depending on what the league determines.