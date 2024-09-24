The Buffalo Bills smashed the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 in Week 3 on Monday Night Football in Orchard Park. It was a beautiful 68 degrees at kickoff on a perfect Fall evening in Western New York. So, despite traveling up from balmy Florida, the Jaguars can't blame their lackluster performance on the weather. Still, after the game, future Hall of Famer Von Miller sent a Game of Thrones-style warning to the rest of the NFL: Winter is Coming.

“Von Miller summed up living in Western/Central NY perfectly at Bills postgame podium,” Syracuse.com's Emily Leiker reported after the game before sharing his comment.

“When you walk into the facility it’s sunny, and when you walk out, it could be a Game of Thrones blizzard out here. ‘Winter is coming’ year-round around here,” Miller quipped.

Miller is right. Winter is coming to Western New York, and teams know what that means. It means cold, lots of snow, and an unbothered Bills Mafia crowd luxuriating in their natural environment. With nods to Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Soldier Field in Chicago, Highmark Stadium in Buffalo may be the most dreaded place to play in the Winter for NFL teams.

Who on the Bills schedule could face a snow game in 2024?

In Western New York, on the strip of land between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, it's not unheard of to get a snowstorm on Halloween. However, for our purposes here, let's say December is when the chances of big-time Lake Effect snow start to get real in Buffalo.

Between December 1 and Dec. 29, the Bills have three home games. On 12/1, they host the San Francisco 49ers, on 12/22 the New England Patriots come to town, and in the final home game of the 2024 regular season on 12/29, the Bills take on the New York Jets.

Having one of the best teams in the NFC and two division foes travel to Buffalo in potentially bad weather is a big advantage for the Bills. The 49ers game is the Sunday night primetime game, and when the sun goes down, it could be brutal conditions for this one. The Pats and Jets games are both 1:00 pm ET kicks, for now, but both those teams know exactly how hard it is to play Josh Allen and the Bills in inclement weather.

The biggest advantage the Bills could have, though, is if they are able to get the No. 1 seed and host several playoff games in Orchard Park. The 2024-25 playoffs run from January 11-26, and if a team like the Kansas City Chiefs have to come though Buffalo again this year, the results could be different depending on how hard Winter comes.