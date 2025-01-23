We've got the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Conference Championship Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs enters its penultimate round this weekend, with the final four teams fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bills got revenge against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. Meanwhile, Kansas City defeated Houston, entering their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Buffalo Bills 30-27 and advance to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. The Chiefs came back from an 11 point deficit in the third quarter and converted a game-winning field goal in the end to win it all. The back-to-back-to-back AFC Champs put on an impressive show as they head to the Big Game once again.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 0 14 7 6 27 KC 7 0 12 11 30

Overall, the first half was mostly dominated by the defense. The Chiefs only mustered up one touchdown in the first half, and allowed Buffalo to take a lead with just 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Amari Cooper's 46 Yd touchdown reception put the Bills up for the first time all day.

Things looked better for Buffalo in the second half after FB Reggie Gilliam pounded it in for a 1 yd score. However, the Bills' offense failed to take advantage of the situation. Kansas City dropped 10 unanswered points, including a 46 Yd touchdown reception from Marquise Brown. By the end of the third, Buffalo was only up by two points.

In the fourth quarter, the Bills extended their lead with a 50 Yd FG from Tyler Bass. But the Chiefs finally re-took the lead with a 3 Yd touchdown reception from Travis Kelce. The Bills tried to drain the clock and score a touchdown. However, they ultimately ended up scoring a FG while giving the Chiefs a minute to march down the field.

A few years ago, the Chiefs marched past the Bills' defense in just 13 seconds. With a full minute, they easily moved down the field and secured the game-winning field goal. Overall, the biggest play was a 20 yard run by Patrick Mahomes which set KC up in field goal possession. A couple of first downs later, and the Chiefs had this one wrapped up. In the final seconds, Harrison Butker converted the game-winning, 23 yarder.

Overall, the Chiefs, who were held to just seven points in the first half, scored 23 in the second. Meanwhile, the Bills only managed to add on 13 in the final 30 minutes.

With the win, the Kansas City Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. According to our other simulation, this means they'll face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. It'll be an exciting rematch for the two powerhouses of the NFL. Of course, for this to happen, both teams need to actually win these games in real life.

Bills vs. Chiefs Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

KC – Samaje Perine, 1 Yd run (Harrison Butker kick), 7:51 (KC 7-0)

Second Quarter:

BUF – Amari Cooper 7 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass kick), 9:12 (Tied 7-7)

BUF – Amari Cooper 46 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass kick), 0:50 (BUF 14-7)

Third Quarter:

KC – Harrison Butker, 23 Yd FG, 10:12 (BUF 14-10)

BUF – Reggie Gilliam, 1 Yd run (Tyler Bass kick), 8:00 (BUF 21-10)

KC – Harrison Butker, 53 Yd FG, 4:50 (BUF 21-13)

KC – Marquise Brown 46 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (two-point conversion failed), 0:35 (BUF 21-19)

Fourth Quarter:

BUF – Tyler Bass, 50 Yd FG, 10:49 (BUF 24-19)

KC – Travis Kelce 3 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (DeAndre Hopkins 2pt conversion), 3:26 (KC 27-24)

BUF – Tyler Bass, 47 Yd FG, 1:03 (Tied 27-27)

KC – Harrison Butker, 23 Yd FG, 0:00 (KC 30-27)

Overall, that wraps up our Bills vs. Chiefs Results according to Madden 25.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't often adhere to any of those changes.

Furthermore, feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 192-90 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the rest of the playoffs.

