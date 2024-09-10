ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Bills hit the road for an AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Dolphins prediction and pick.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Dolphins Odds

Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Miami Dolphins: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills had a thrilling comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals in week one. That was led by Josh Allen. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns. Allen was able to take control, and the Bills will win anytime he does that. He was able to hit nine different receivers and spread the ball around in the win, as well. If Allen has another game like this against the Dolphins, the Bills will win.

One thing to keep in mind is the Dolphins did not play well against teams over .500 in 2023. The Bills were one of those teams, and they were able to beat the Dolphins twice in those games. In those two games, Allen threw for 679 yards, six touchdowns, and completed 81 percent of his passes. He also rushed for a touchdown. Josh Allen is the key for the Bills to win this game, and if he plays like he did last season, Buffalo will beat Miami.

Last week, the Dolphins allowed 4.9 yards per carry against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They allowed 120 total yards to the running backs. James Cook did not have his best game in week one for the Bills, but he has a great chance to run wild in week two. If Cook can have a good game on the ground, the Bills will be able to have a great offensive day and put up another 30-point game.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Starting with their receivers, it is very hard to contain both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. De'Von Achane had seven receptions out of the backfield himself, as well. The Dolphins have the speed to outrun any defense. If the Dolphins can have a few big plays, they will put up points against the Bills, which is what they have to do in order to win this game.

The Dolphins were a different second-half team last week. They did not give up a single point as they came back from down 17-7 at halftime. In total, the defense had three sacks, and four quarterback hits on Sunday. Allen is a little more elusive than Trevor Lawrence, but the Dolphins should get the same pressure. Putting pressure on Allen, and forcing him into mistakes is the way to beat the Bills. If the Dolphins can contain Josh Allen, they are going to win.

Final Bills-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

These two teams make for a really good game. With the explosiveness of the Dolphins' offense and Josh Allen's playmaking abilities, I think the Over would be a great bet. As for a winner, I like the Bills to win this game straight up.

Final Bills-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Bills ML (+104)