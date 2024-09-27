ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Bills head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens as they look to remain unbeaten through the first four weeks into the NFL season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Ravens prediction and pick.

Buffalo (3-0) has exceeded expectations through the first three weeks of the season getting out to a 3-0 start. Josh Allen and company are coming off a beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars as they were able to amass five offensive touchdowns in the first half as they cruised to a 47-10 victory on Monday Night Football. The Bills will look to remain undefeated when they head to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Baltimore (1-2) has not looked like the Ravens team we are accustomed to seeing in years past. They came out flat in both of their losses to the Chiefs and Raiders in back-to-back weeks but were finally able to get back on track against the Cowboys in Week 3 even though they almost mounted a comeback. The Ravens will look to get to .500 on the season when they play host to the surging Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Ravens Odds

Buffalo Bills: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Baltimore Ravens: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Ravens

Time: 8:25 PM ET/5:25 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buffalo Bills are poised to continue their undefeated streak as they head to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 4. Despite the Ravens' home-field advantage, the Bills have several key factors working in their favor.

Josh Allen has been in stellar form, showcasing his ability to dissect defenses both through the air and on the ground. The Bills' offense, averaging a league-best 37.3 points per game, is particularly lethal in the first half, scoring 22.7 points on average. This fast-start capability could put the Ravens on their heels early.

The Ravens' secondary has been a glaring weakness, ranking 27th in yards allowed per pass at 7.5 and dead last in passing yards allowed per game. Allen and his receiving corps, led by Stefon Diggs, should be able to exploit this vulnerability consistently. Defensively, the Bills have been stout, boasting a league-best +64 point differential. Their pass rush, featuring Greg Rousseau and Von Miller, could wreak havoc against a potentially depleted Ravens offensive line.

Baltimore's offense, while potent on the ground, has struggled through the air. Their 65.56% completion percentage ranks 21st in the league, and they're averaging just one passing touchdown per game. If the Bills can contain Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the ground, they'll force Baltimore into an uncomfortable passing game.

Lastly, the Bills' ability to attack the middle of the field, where Baltimore has shown weakness, could be a game-changer. With weapons like Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox, Allen has the tools to exploit this defensive soft spot. In a prime-time showdown, expect the Bills to showcase their championship aspirations with a hard-fought road victory.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Ravens are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 4, showcasing their resilience and home-field advantage at M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite their 1-2 record, the Ravens' offense has been firing on all cylinders, ranking first in the NFL with an impressive 6.6 yards per play. This offensive efficiency, led by the dynamic duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, will be key to keeping the high-powered Bills offense off the field.

The Ravens' ground game, bolstered by Henry's addition, has been formidable. Henry has already amassed 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just three games. This potent rushing attack will be crucial in controlling the clock and wearing down the Bills' defense. Defensively, Baltimore has excelled at stopping the run, allowing a league-best 2.8 yards per carry. This stout run defense will force Josh Allen and the Bills to become one-dimensional, potentially leading to turnovers and disrupting their offensive rhythm.

The Ravens' secondary, while struggling statistically, has the talent to rebound against Buffalo. With the home crowd behind them, expect improved performance and key stops in crucial moments. Baltimore's desperation for a win after their 0-2 start, combined with the momentum from their impressive victory over Dallas, will fuel their motivation. The Ravens' ability to run the ball effectively, control the clock, and make timely defensive stops will be the difference-maker in this prime-time showdown.

In a hard-fought battle, look for the Ravens to emerge victorious, handing the Bills their first loss of the season and reasserting themselves as AFC contenders.

Final Bills-Ravens Prediction & Pick

The Bills +2.5 looks like the smart play here. Despite being underdogs, Buffalo has been firing on all cylinders, averaging a league-best 37.3 points per game. Josh Allen has been exceptional, and the Bills' offense is converting 76.9% of their red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

While Baltimore's ground game is formidable, Buffalo's defense should be able to contain it. The Ravens' secondary has struggled, ranking 27th in yards allowed per pass. This weakness plays right into Allen's strengths.

Buffalo's momentum, offensive firepower, and the Ravens' defensive vulnerabilities make the Bills +2.5 an attractive option. Even if they don't win outright, the Bills should keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Final Bills-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills +2.5 (-110), Over 46.5 (-105)