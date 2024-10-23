ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks battle in a matchup of two first-place teams. The Bills could run away with the division with a win, as they could go four games up. Meanwhile, the Seahawks lead the AFC West after their 3-0 start to the season but have two teams within a game of catching them. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Buffalo Bills have a 5-2 record and control the AFC East. They are far and away the best team in the division, as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets are all two games below .500 or worse. The Bills started the season 3-0 before losing back-to-back games to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. They've bounced back with two consecutive victories over the Jets and Tennessee Titans. Josh Allen has been nearly flawless over those two victories, owning quarterback ratings of 116.1 and 127.9.

The Seahawks started their season the same way as the Bills. They had a three-game winning streak out of the gate, with victories over some of the league's weaker teams. However, they dropped three consecutive games when the schedule got tougher against the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. They also dropped a disappointing result to the New York Giants in the middle of that as nine-point favorites. They got back on track last week with a 20-point victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are the Bills-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Seahawks Odds

Buffalo Bills: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -160

Seattle Seahawks: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +135

Over: 47 (-110)

Under: 47 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Seahawks

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks have a 4-3 record, which isn't indicative of their recent form. Seattle was laughed out of its building in back-to-back games against the Giants and 49ers before finally beating the Falcons last week. The Seahawks have also been a poor team in terms of betting, as they have a 2-4-1 record against the spread.

Buffalo's most significant issue in the past has been the offense's propensity to turn the ball over. Josh Allen needed to clean up this issue if they were going to have success and finally break through for a championship. The Bills have lost two of the past five games, but Allen has cleaned up that pressing issue. He has nine touchdowns and no interceptions over that span.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks are built to stop Allen and their new-look receiving core. They rank 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, while the Bills only rank 18th. The Bills are playing a much slower-paced game this year, ranking 31st in passing and 14th in rushing attempts. It's a good sign for the underdogs here, as a slower-paced game leads to fewer possessions and a better chance of covering the number.

Final Bills-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The spread is too low for a Bills team that looks to have figured out their offense over the past five games. Seattle is a difficult place to play, but the Seahawks have lost two straight games at Lumen Field. They lost to the Giants by nine points as seven-point favorites and to the 49ers by 12 as 3.5-point underdogs. It will be hard to stop this Bills team when they're playing like this.

Final Bills-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Bills -3 (-110)