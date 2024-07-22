Billy Horschel has the reputation for not holding back his thoughts. He is a straight shooter and will tell you how he feels. But he typically does so the old fashioned way, face to face. That changed Monday as he utilized social media to respond to a golf fan criticizing him for being fake and inauthentic.

“I haven't replied to any one of your tweets about me over the past year because I felt no need to. But I am now. Feel free to ask around about me. One thing I [am] willing to bet you won't hear is that I'm fake or not authentic,” Horschel responded.

The owner of the Pro Golf Critic account then replied with an offer.

“I think that you are and there's no info I have to say otherwise. Happy to listen to dissenting opinions if you think that will balance things out. Why don't you come to JCB this week and we can have a chat. I'm always up for a conversation.”

Horschel came back with a slightly cheeky jab and logical answer.

“Thanks but I am playing 3M Open this week. Sad that you could hear the truth from first hand accounts and still would have the wrong opinion. That's fine. Realized a long time ago [you] can't change everyone's opinion. Have a great time at the LIV event,” Horschel wrote.

Of course, Horschel is in the field for the PGA Tour's 3M Open in Minneapolis. It stands to reason that he therefore cannot fly across the pond to the UK to join the fan for LIV JCB in England.

Clearly, Horschel has been aware of this particular fan for quite some time. It is interesting that he decided to respond now. But if we know anything, it is that Horschel has a very strong leg to stand on in this debate.

Billy Horschel at Open Championship

Billy Horschel had a fantastic week in Scotland. He nearly captured that elusive major title, finishing runner up to red-hot Xander Schauffele. He earned a little over $1.4 million for his efforts.

Following an opening round 1-over 72, Horschel posted three straight rounds in the 60's. He did so during some of the most adverse conditions imaginable at The Open. It was his best showing at a major championship, albeit without claiming the Claret Jug.

Nevertheless, Horschel built on an already successful career on the PGA Tour.

He has eight wins on the PGA Tour, two on the DP World Tour and won the 2014 Fedex Cup. Horschel will look to build upon that at the Fedex Cup playoffs approach next month.

His performance at The Open vaulted him to 26th in the FedEx Cup standings.