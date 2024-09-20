The PGA Tour's season culminated with Scottie Scheffler winning the FedEx Cup. But there is still plenty of meaningful golf yet to be played this year. The DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship kicked off this week, and the field is chock-full of stars, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and American fan-favorite Billy Horschel.

Thus far, everyone is chasing hometown hero Matthew Baldwin. He entered the clubhouse Friday at 13-under par after carding a 6-under 66. The field is mostly comprised of international golf stars, but Horschel is the one American making noise.

Horschel posted a 3-under 69 Friday to sit five shots off the lead. He is currently sitting solo sixth. But his day could have been far worse if not for a little luck on the par-4 8th.

“I pull-hooked a 3-wood into the trees and then I hit it left-handed out,” Horschel said after his round. “It was up against the root, and I didn't think I could get that much club on it and it came up just short of the water.

“As I told the boys in the group, I yelled, “Fore,” and I said, I told you guys it was a “4” after I hit my tee shot. Yeah, it was a nice gift there to make a four there when it could have been a lot worse.”

He hit several solid shots and putt very well thus far at Wentworth Golf Club. But if you ask the Florida native about his game, he is not convinced.

“I'm not swinging it very good, so I'm not really sure what shot is going to come out. You know, it's sort of a guess and hit-and-hope at times. I grinded it out,” said Horschel.

Nevertheless, the eight-time winner on the PGA Tour finds himself in contention in Surrey, England. He is one shot behind Rory McIlroy, who has had a wild tournament himself thus far. Horschel will look to continue climbing the leaderboard on Moving Day and ultimately pick up his second win of the year.