Scottie Scheffler stormed to a four-shot victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday. He earned a two-shot lead coming into the week, catapulted to a seven-shot lead after Thursday, and won despite a viral shank. With the victory, he finished off the sixth seven-win season in PGA Tour history and set ridiculous marks in the earnings department, per CBS's Kyle Porter.

“Scottie Scheffler earned $62,228,357 in total PGA Tour money this year,” Porter posted on social media.

“That's …

• $3.3M per tournament

• $830K per round

• $12K per shot

• $3K per minute on the course*

Insane, insane stuff.

*assuming 4.5 hour rounds”

Scheffler's ridiculous season started in Hawaii with a fifth-place finish at The Sentry. He ripped off three more top-ten finishes in his next four starts to rack up over $2 million without notching a win. Then he won four of his next five events to begin his torrid campaign.

Scheffler's first win came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando where he shot 66 on Sunday to pull away from Wyndham Clark. Then, he inserted himself into The Players Championship with a Sunday 64 to clip Clark and Xander Schauffele. Following a tie for second at the Texas Children's Open, he won The Masters and the RBC Heritage to bring his season total to $18.2 million.

He won just three more times after that but did not miss a cut all year long to get to the ridiculous number. Scheffler will have a target on his back in 2025 but certainly has areas to improve. What can golf fans expect from him next season?

Expectations for Scottie Scheffler after ridiculous 2024

While his record-setting season is far from disappointing, Scottie Scheffler will want to improve next year. Heading into the PGA Championship, he was by far the number-one player in the world and the favorite to win back-to-back majors. Scheffler was arrested on Friday morning, almost missed his tee time, and still finished in the top ten.

That was the start of a bizarre major season for Scheffler. Schauffele won that week in Louisville and won again at the Open Championship in Scotland. Both times, Scheffler posted uncompetitive top-tens. When Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open, Scheffler was well back, finishing in a tie for 41st.

Scheffler has only won two majors in his career, both of them coming at The Masters. He must grab one of the other three majors to truly solidify himself as an all-time great. While he is certainly the best player in the world now, the diversification of his major profile is very important.

Two of the majors next year will be played at new locations for Scheffler. The U.S. Open and Open are at courses Scheffler has not played as a professional. The PGA Championship will be at a usual tour stop, Quail Hollow in North Carolina. While Scheffler has never played in the Wells Fargo Championship, usually held at the course, he was on the winning President's Cup team in 2022.

Before the 2025 season begins, Scheffler will don the Stars and Stripes in the President's Cup again. This year's competition is at Royal Montreal beginning on September 24. Expect him to cap off a fantastic 2024 campaign with a great matchplay performance in Canada.