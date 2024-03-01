Billy Porter shared that his mother Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford has died. She was 79. The family just celebrated the matriarch's birthday five weeks ago which Porter shared on Instagram.
“We are so grateful to have our beautiful mother with us for another turn around the sun. Please hold your loved ones close. We love you, Mommy!” Porter wrote at the time.
Sadly, the Pose actor shared that his mother died today (Feb. 29) in a joint Instagram post between his account and his later mother's.
“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford,” he began his heartfelt message on Thursday (Feb. 29). “We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms. Mommy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her. She was the personification of true Christianity and her unconditional love is a template that the world could benefit from employing. Her example is what we continue to strive for. We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended. Her fight was long and hard—she did it with grace and integrity. Mommy will remain forever in our hearts as she continues to guide us from above, as she has done on this Earth. From Labor to Reward…”
Messages Pour In Support Of Billy Porter Over The Passing Of His Mother
Friends, celebrities, and fans paid tribute to Porter's mother by leaving touching messages in the comment section.
“Praying for you. Thank you for sharing her journey with the world. We love you,” journalist and television host Tamron Hall wrote.
“Sending you all the biggest hugs of love and peace,” influencer Tabitha Brown wrote.
Actress Jenifer Lewis wrote, “Holding you in my arms Billy.”
“I’m so sorry but please keep the beautiful memories of your Mother to heart. Prayers for the whole family at this time,” comedian Loni Love wrote.
“Love you Billy!! Praying for you and all her loved ones,” actress Gabrielle Union wrote.
Gospel singer BeBe Winans wrote, “My friend I’m sending you and your family love and support in these difficult times.”
Take a look at Porter's post below: