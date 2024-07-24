Billy Ray Cyrus doesn’t seem to happy with his ex, Firerose, in a leaked audio recording.

TMZ released details and recording on a heated exchange between the two. The father of Miley Cyrus is caught cussing out his estranged wife due to making him late for an event.

The rant mainly is Billy Ray going off on Firerose, where she seems pretty calm and collective. Dare we sound Cyrus sounds…drunk? Who knows — but it’s not pleasant.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have a heated arguement

“I needed to leave two hours ago,” the country star is heard saying, at the beginning of the clip.

Firerose, calmly, is heard saying, “You can still leave, and get there on-time.”

She’s then interrupted with Cyrus saying, “Get the f—k outta here. I’m not in no place to go do a show. I have to go when I was ready to go.”

He added, “If you would just shut the f—k up.”

“Why are you screaming at me,” his ex asks.

After some more ranting and raving, Billy Ray says, “Now I’m really f—-ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f—k you think you are, but you will not f—-ing listen.”

The singer starts going off about her surgery that she had, saying, “This isn’t about your surgery, this is about you being a f—-ing selfish bitch!”

To add insult to injury, he adds, “I don’t think you’re real smart. I changed my damn mind on that s–t. What you are is a selfish f—ing bitch. I’ll tell you what — that’s what you are.”

“You cannot continue to walk all over me, and think that I’m going to go out in public with your dumbass and, f—-ing, have you do this s–t anywhere you want.” he continues. “And in front of whoever.”

“This would not be happening to you if you’d just shut your f—–g mouth,” he continued. “Look what a f—-ing mess you’ve made. What a dumbass.”

Sources say that the fight escalated due to an invitation for Billy Ray to perform with Nicki Minaj during a stop in Tennessee. Apparently, the couple thought it was too last minute, so they opted out. That led to Cyrus getting mad at Firerose for not letting him attend.

Billy Ray did address the recording — and defended it.

“As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right,” he said. “That was before I knew she was David Hodges’ ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parent’s last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court.”

From the sound of it, it seems like maybe its best that Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose called it quits. It didn’t sound like a happy marriage whatsoever if the recording is any indication of it.