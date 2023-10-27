Blac Chyna, the former fiancée of rapper Tyga, has made a startling revelation about the circumstances surrounding their breakup. In a candid interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, Chyna shared her perspective on Tyga's alleged relationship with a then-underage Kylie Jenner.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, dated Tyga from 2011 to 2014. Reflecting on their split, she stated, “I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something.” Chyna described the entire situation as a “betrayal” and likened it to a “weird break-up.” She discovered Tyga's rumored relationship with the “Kardashians” star via the internet, much like the rest of the world.

The situation escalated when Tyga's friends began packing up Chyna's belongings. “It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me outside of his house,” she explained. “Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time,” she said in an interview with Page Six.

Adding another layer of complexity, Chyna was friends with Kim Kardashian during this period. She felt blindsided not only by Tyga's actions but also by the Kardashians. “Me and Kim, we were really good friends… And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me,” Chyna shared.

Chyna's relationship with the Kardashian family took another twist when she began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016, leading to their engagement and the birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Currently, Chyna and Tyga are embroiled in a legal battle over the custody of their son, King Cairo. Chyna alleges that Tyga has been trying to gain more time with their son, especially after her lawsuit with the Kardashian family.

In conclusion, Chyna's revelations shed light on the intricate dynamics and relationships within the entertainment industry, highlighting the challenges and emotional toll they can take on individuals involved.