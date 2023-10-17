Tyga and Blac Chyna's custody battle continues on as the rapper has requested sole custody of their 10-year-old son King Cairo according to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. He is asking that Chyna have a ‘reasonable visitation,’ on weekends and keep the same holiday schedule that they already have in place.

Black Chyna, born Angela White, claims that the rapper “refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives.” In addition she claims that he makes it difficult to know about “King’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of his school and his prescriptions.”

Chyna said that “the most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son.” She continued, “Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority… [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids.”

Tyga & Blac Chyna's other relationships

Chyna is also the mother to six-year-old daughter Dream who she shares with Rob Kardashian. Tyga's only child is King Cairo who he says has been a blessing to have.

“It's just a great accomplishment to have a mini version of yourself,” he told PEOPLE in June 2016. “You don't owe the world anything, but when you bring a beautiful child like this into the world, you know that you've got a lot to live for.”

“He makes me step back and really enjoy life,” he added. “That's what life is about. You bring something into the world like that, your whole world kind of stops. It slows down and you look at everything differently.”

Black Chyna and Tyga dated between 2011 and 2014. After he dated Chyna, he dated Kylie Jenner who he got backlash from since she was only 17 at the start of their relationship.

Chyna is now dating songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano. Tyga is currently single after his relationship with singer Avril Lavigne ended after their second attempt at their romance.