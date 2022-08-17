Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors

Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic.

“After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is signing with the Chicago Blackhawks, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Tuesday. The deal is for one year, and the Blackhawks are expected to announce it Wednesday.”

In a separate report, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports said that Jack Johnson’s contract is worth $950,000, which leaves the Blackhawks with still a considerable leg room in the salary cap room which is now at $7.54 million, per CapFriendly.

At 35 years old, Jack Johnson’s best days are behind him but with the Blackhawks looking to kick off a full-blown rebuild, he could become an asset for them ahead of the next NHL trade deadline. In other words, Johnson is likely signed only to be parlayed later by the Blackhawks into future draft picks and/or younger NHL-ready pieces. With rumors about the Blackhawks and the sides of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews potentially agreeing to divorce via trades still continuing to swirl, this move to get Johnson might also be a sign of more moves to come from Chicago’s front office.

But at least for now, Johnson gets to play in a huge hockey market while also reuniting with his old Columbus Blue Jackets bluelinemate Seth Jones.

Johnson, who won the Stanley Cup last season with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2021-22 NHL season, has 72 goals and 240 assists to his name so far in his NHL career that started in 2005 when he was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes third overall.