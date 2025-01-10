Patrick Kane is once again back in Chicago, preparing along with his Detroit Red Wings for an Original Six clash with the Blackhawks at the United Center on Friday night. And as rumors continue to swirl that Hawks legend Jonathan Toews could be considering a return to the National Hockey League, Kane weighed in on the situation after the morning skate.

“I’d love to see him come back and play for the Blackhawks. That would be amazing,” Kane said, per The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. “When you look at his career and how storied it is and how much success he had as a Blackhawk, you don’t want to see him wear another jersey.”

Kane and Toews were attached at the hip in Chicago for 15 years, helping to create a dynasty that won three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The American has already moved on from the Hawks for good after joining the Red Wings, but the Canadian hasn't played a single NHL game not for the franchise.

Although it would be electric if Toews returned to the sport with Chicago, Kane has a tough time seeing it.

“I don’t know know if that’s really in the cards,” Kane told Lazerus. “That’s just my thinking.”

The pair were the catalysts of one of the 21st century's greatest dynasties: Kane, the first No. 1 overall pick in the franchise's history, and Toews, the longest-tenured captain in the history of the organization.

The Blackhawks were the class of the National for a long time. But the team is in a completely different place now, and it would admittedly be tough to see where Toews would fit in, in 2024-25 at least.

Blackhawks are probably years away from the playoffs

If Toews does make a triumphant return to the NHL, he would probably want to play on a team that at least has a chance to make the playoffs. The Hawks are currently last place in the Western Conference, and realistically probably have a better chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick than advancing to the dance in April.

Toews has been out of the league since his contract expired with the Hawks at the end of the 2022-23 campaign — he suffered multiple health issues later in his career. And with Kane now having moved on, it really is hard to see the fit

It would certainly be quite the story if Toews were to return to the Hawks — and for the club to have success. But at this point, considering that he hasn't played in two years, along with the state the franchise is in, it would be surprising.

Still, it's exciting that Toews could potentially make a return to the NHL, whether with Chicago or a different team. He was a great player throughout his career, and the comeback story would be electric.

That's something to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks, but for Kane and the Red Wings, the focus is on getting a victory on the road on Friday night. And Connor Bedard and his Hawks will be thinking the same thing as the young superstar looks to extend his point streak to nine games.

Puck drops between the Original Six rivals just past 7:00 p.m. from the United Center.