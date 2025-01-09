ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. It's an Original 6 showdown as we share our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks are 43-31 in the past 74 games against the Red Wings. However, the Wings defeated the Hawks 4-1 on November 6 at the United Center. The Red Wings are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games against the Blackhawks. Also, they are 3-2 over the past five games against the Hawks at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are the Blackhawks-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Red Wings Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +146

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Detroit and Chicago Sportsnet

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard tied Patrick Kane in franchise history, now sitting at 65 assists as a teenager and only behind Eddie Olczyz. Remarkably, his two-point effort helped power the Blackhawks to a major win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Because of Bedard, the Hawks were able to upset a top team and showcase what they were capable of when they were firing on all cylinders. This was not the case in the last game against the Wings when Bedard finished with a plus/minus of -1 and managed two shots, with neither going in. The Hawks need him to score to give themselves the best chance to win.

Teuvo Teravainen has also been good for the Hawks this season, managing seven goals and 19 assists. Yet, he also struggled against against the Wings, finishing with a plus/minus of -1 while firing only one shot. Nick Foligno had the only goal in that game, but the Hawks must do more on offense.

The Hawks are 30th in goals and 27th in assists. Furthermore, they struggle to shoot, as they are 24th in shooting percentage. The Blackhawks have had moderate success on the extra-man attack, ranking 14th on the powerplay. When the Hawks last played the Wings, they fired 29 shots on goal and had the puck thanks to a 53 percent faceoff win. Yet, they failed to convert on their two powerplay chances.

Petr Mrazek likely starts and will come in with a record of 8-14-1 with a 3.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. He backs a defense that is just 27th in goals against. Yet, they are surprisingly good on the penalty kill, ranking fourth while killing off penalties.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if they can capitalize on their chances on the powerplay. Then, the defense must prevent the Wings from finding some skating room.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Suddenly, the Red Wings have won five games in a row. What are they doing differently? Well, they are averaging four goals per game over their past five games. Amazingly, two of their wins have come over top teams, as the Wings defeated the Washington Capitals at home and went into the Canada Life Centre and shocked the Winnipeg Jets.

Lucas Raymond has been part of the revival, scoring two goals and six assists over the five-game stretch. Likewise, Dylan Larkin has tallied five goals and three assists during the winning streak. Alex DeBrincat has added four goals and four assists over the stretch of the winning streak.

This has been a great boom for a Wings team that has struggled to score this season, ranking near the bottom of the standings. Ultimately, their shots are starting to go in, and much of that damage has come on the powerplay, as the Wings now rank fourth in powerplay percentage.

Cam Talbot likely gets the start and comes in with a mark of 8-9-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. He plays behind a defense that is 18th in goals against. Unfortunately, they struggle to kill penalties, ranking 31st on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can continue to thrive on the powerplay. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and giving Bedard chances.

Final Blackhawks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are 20-21 against the spread, while the Red Wings are 24-16 against the odds. Moreover, the Hawks are 10-11 against the spread on the road, while the Wings are 14-8 against the odds at home. The Blackhawks are 16-20-5 against the over/under, while the Red Wings are 18-20-2 against the over/under.

The Blackhawks got a big win on Wednesday. However, they are running into the Red Wings at the wrong time and will have a hard time not replicating the 4-1 loss from November. I see the Wings winning and covering the spread at home.

Final Blackhawks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings -1.5 (+146)